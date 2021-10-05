The following information was provided by SERVPRO:
The raffle is for a two night getaway to Tuscaloosa with two tickets to the
Alabama vs LSU game on November 6th. We will do a live raffle drawing on
October 22, 2021 on Aubreigh Army’s Facebook page. Tickets can be purchased
by texting bamavslsu to 76278 (givesmart.com) or using the QR code of the flyer.
The last day to purchase tickets is on October 21, 2021
We are sponsoring a fundraiser event benefiting Aubreigh’s Army.
Aubreigh's Army Foundation 328, Inc. is committed to providing funding to
help find a Cure for DIPG and to help newly diagnosed families indirectly with
travel expenses, hospital stays, bills, or wherever our help is needed.
DIPG primarily affects children, with most diagnoses occurring between 5 and
7 years of age. DIPG makes up 10 -15% of all brain tumors in children, with
about 150 -300 new diagnoses per year in the United States. Unlike many other pediatric cancers, there has been little progress in improving treatments and cure rates for DIPG over the last few decades. Unfortunately, fewer than 10%of children with DIPG survive two years from diagnosis. Hopefully one day, Aubreigh's Army Foundation 328, Inc. can help change the outcome that so many of us have faced ourselves
SERVPRO of Mobile County is a full-service mitigation, restoration, and
construction company helping our customers after water, fire and mold losses. We specialize in helping businesses and residences by providing emergency services after a disaster has happened. We pride ourselves on being locally owned and our connection to the Mobile community. Therefore we feel the need to give back to the community whenever we have the chance.
At SERVPRO of Mobile County we believe that our commitment to superior
customer service and unparalleled results is truly what sets us apart. The
SERVPRO name is synonymous with Fire and Water, but at SERVPRO of Mobile
County we offer much more than just mitigation and restoration services. We
provide a wide range of both residential and commercial services. No job is too complicated, too large or too intimidating. From mold remediation, to biohazard cleanups and storm situations, we have tackled it all. We are also “one stop shop” for all of your cleaning needs and can create customized cleaning packages to fit your needs.
