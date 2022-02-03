Wine Knot in Mobile looks forward to giving back to a great cause. The business is hosting a basket raffle to raise money for Saving Holin's Heart. 

Holin was born with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome. Her heart however was transposed, along with her great arteries, which technically now gives her Hypoplastic Right Heart Syndrome. Holin has one ventricle. Holin had 5 Congenital Heart Defects, and underwent her first open-heart at 2 days old, spent 5 days on ECMO, developed a brain bleed with seizures, underwent a g-tube w/fundo stomach surgery and a laryngeal cleft surgery all before 7 weeks of age.

Holin has had her 2nd open-heart surgery, the Glenn Procedure @ 7 months old and her 3rd open-heart surgery, the Fontan at 4 years old, as well as became SSS and her 4th open-heart gave her a pacemaker. Holin also had a reconstruction of her Aorta and will need multiple repairs as she grows. Shortly after these past 2 open heart surgeries in 2017, she started having Focal Epileptic Seizures and now suffers from epilepsy as well.

This little Angel has endured so much in her short lifetime so far and is SUCH A BLESSING!! She amazes us daily with her progress and strength!

You may purchase a raffle for $5 at either Wine Knot 6001 Grelot Rd Mobile or Bargain Barn 12851 US 90 Grand Bay or by Venmo to Farrah Weather (contact her at Wine Knot - 251/895-1418) for a chance to win this $200 Value gift basket!! So go by and see them soon!
 
*Gift Basket proceeds will go to “Saving Holins Heart” Holin Saucer for her continued heart care fund. Thank you!
 
Drawing will be: Feb 28 @ 5pm! (You do NOT need to be present to win) 
** Some links and other ways you can donate to help fund research throughout the month and find information to keep your heart healthy:
*American Heart Association
*Kids Heart Challenge
(Online and find your child’s school!)
*Mended Little Hearts of Pensacola

