Wine Knot in Mobile looks forward to giving back to a great cause. The business is hosting a basket raffle to raise money for Saving Holin's Heart.
The following information is from Facebook:
Holin was born with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome. Her heart however was transposed, along with her great arteries, which technically now gives her Hypoplastic Right Heart Syndrome. Holin has one ventricle. Holin had 5 Congenital Heart Defects, and underwent her first open-heart at 2 days old, spent 5 days on ECMO, developed a brain bleed with seizures, underwent a g-tube w/fundo stomach surgery and a laryngeal cleft surgery all before 7 weeks of age.
Holin has had her 2nd open-heart surgery, the Glenn Procedure @ 7 months old and her 3rd open-heart surgery, the Fontan at 4 years old, as well as became SSS and her 4th open-heart gave her a pacemaker. Holin also had a reconstruction of her Aorta and will need multiple repairs as she grows. Shortly after these past 2 open heart surgeries in 2017, she started having Focal Epileptic Seizures and now suffers from epilepsy as well.
This little Angel has endured so much in her short lifetime so far and is SUCH A BLESSING!! She amazes us daily with her progress and strength!
