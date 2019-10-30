Wine on the River is benefiting the Junior League of Mobile this year! With many wonderful community partners such as Joe Bullard, International Wine & Craft Beer, Visit Mobile, Austal, Roberts Brothers, and more we hope this to be the best year yet. Over 200 wines and craft beers are being brought in from all over the world. All beverage and food tastings are included in your ticket.
For full details, www.wineontherivermobile.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.