Even during the cold season, Bellingrath Gardens is filled with blooms and beauty. Gulf Coast residents and visitors are invited to join us at our Winter Wednesdays series in January and February for sessions on gardening, history and more. The programs are held each week in the Magnolia Room in the Magnolia Café from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. (except for the January 15 event, Viewing the Winter Sky, which takes place from 5:30 to 7 p.m.). Admission is included in the regular Gardens entry fee, and guests are encouraged to tour the Gardens after the session. Registration is requested: To register, call 251-459-8864.
Here is the 2020 Winter Wednesdays schedule:
January 15: Viewing the Winter Sky – Join us for an evening of stargazing with members of the faculty in the Physics Department at the University of South Alabama. Following a brief lecture in the Magnolia Room, guests will walk to the Great Lawn to view the winter sky. Telescopes will be set up to view planets and constellations. Guests are encouraged to bring binoculars and flashlights.
January 22: Environmental filmmaker Ben Raines – The award-winning director and environmental writer will give an update on his latest adventures, including the discovery of the Clotilda, the last known slave ship to arrive in the United States.
January 29: Architect George B. Rogers: His Career in Retrospect – No architect has had the lasting impact on Mobile that George B. Rogers had. From his arrival here in 1901 until his death in 1945, Rogers impacted the streetscapes of his adopted home and the city is a better place for it. His career included office buildings, club houses, mansions and a world class garden while the architectural styles ranged from Italian Renaissance to Colonial Revival. Join Museum Home Director Tom McGehee for an overview of Rogers’ work.
February 5: Winter Garden Walk – There is always something blooming at Bellingrath Gardens! Learn about the interesting winter borders and containers throughout the Gardens from Bellingrath’s Horticulture Management Team: Chuck Owens, Horticultural Management Director, and Barbara Smith, Display Coordinator.
February 12: Raising Roses – Linda Guy, Bellingrath’s longtime Rosarian, will discuss the best varieties to choose for your Gulf Coast garden.
February 19: Author John Sledge – The author and historian will discuss his new book, "The Gulf of Mexico: A Maritime History."
February 26: Camellia Waxing – Join Dr. Brenda Litchfield to learn about the fun of waxing camellias and other flowers. After you've seen her demonstration, you will be able to wax your own blooms! Please bring one or two camellias to wax.
Orchid Show and Sale: Presented by the Mobile Area Orchid Society at Bellingrath Gardens and Home. Friday, Feb. 28, through Sunday, March 1.
Azalea Bloom Out: We predict that we’ll start to see some really pretty blooms at Bellingrath in the last week of February. The peak bloom out is usually in the first two weeks of March. Watch our Facebook page and website for updates!
