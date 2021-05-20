Women's Resource Center is hosting its Baby Bottle Campaign. This year, it kicked off on Mother's Day and will go through Father's Day. CEO, Marty Carrell, joined Chelsey on Studio10 to talk about the big fundraising event. Each year, this campaign helps provide services to families across the Gulf Coast. Funding for their ministry comes through individuals, churches, corporations and private grants. The bottles are filled with coins, cash, and checks and then returned to the Center when it is full. If you would like to help the ministry, contact WRC today to get your baby bottles.
Address: 718 Downtowner Loop W, Mobile, AL 36609
Email: info@wrcmobile.org
Web: www.wrcmobile.org
The following information was provided by WRC:
PREVENTION – The WRC team of staff and volunteers, through our Empower To Thrive (E2T) program, teaches students how to form healthy relationships in a world full of relational chaos. Our mission in the schools, following the Alabama Department of Public Education guidelines, is to equip students with truth and empower them to make healthy decisions to reach their optimal health, with a specific emphasis on their value, purpose and potential. We do so through the use of learning tangible skills, games, activities and open discussion. The curriculum consists of lessons in relation to reaching their full potential through vision casting and goal setting, the impact of digital technology, communication skills and warning signs of abuse, presenting a model for pacing relationships and the benefits of practicing sexual risk avoidance. This program is implemented over six weeks, one day a week throughout public and private schools in the Mobile, Alabama area. We have seen a great impact that the E2T program is making among students today.
INTERVENTION - The WRC provides medically accurate information to our clients at one of our two medical facilities through professional pregnancy testing, ultrasounds, options counseling and medical referrals. In 2019, we were able to add STD testing and treatment to our services for our clients and their partners, along with education on healthy lifestyle choices.
EMPOWERMENT – We believe it is vital to come alongside of new parents as they find themselves in an unplanned pregnancy. They often time are faced with insurmountable obstacles. Many of our clients are wondering how they will be able to take care of their newborn. Our Empowered Parent program is designed to empower and educate parents (mother and father) on how to care for their newborn and healthy lifestyle during pregnancy, after birth and beyond. Through the program they receive mentorship and build a community with one another, which is so needed during this time in their lives. While in the program, they earn points and are able to “shop” with their points for much needed items such as diapers, wipes, clothing, formula, etc.
