More than 300 people will participate in this tournament filled with fun, fellowship and competition for all ages. Over $20,000 in cash and trophies awarded. Registration is Friday at 6:30 a.m. Tournament begins at 8 a.m. and runs through Saturday. Sweepstakes drawings will be held Saturday at 7 p.m509 3rd Street
Andalusia Kiwanis Fair Complex
20096 Kiwanis Drive
Andalusia AL, 36420
For more information
334-222-2030 or 334-222-5830
