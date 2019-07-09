More than 300 people will participate in this tournament filled with fun, fellowship and competition for all ages. Over $20,000 in cash and trophies awarded. Registration is Friday at 6:30 a.m. Tournament begins at 8 a.m. and runs through Saturday. Sweepstakes drawings will be held Saturday at 7 p.m509 3rd Street

Andalusia Kiwanis Fair Complex

20096 Kiwanis Drive

509 3rd Street

Andalusia AL, 36420

For more information

334-222-2030 or 334-222-5830

