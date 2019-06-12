Kenny Weiss Jr. and Kenny Weiss Sr. joined us on Studio10 to talk about the World Turkey Calling Championship right here in Mobile. The event is set for June 14th and 15th, this Friday and Saturday at the Convention Center. There will be 6 former world champions arriving to judge the top callers in the world. They will have callers from all around the country coming in. The first world championship was held January 4th, 1940 in the Battle House. The first world champion was Fred Stimpson, Mayor Sandy Stimpson's grandfather. It left Mobile somewhere in the 1990's and had been held from Birmingham to Stuttgart, AR.
2019 World Turkey Calling Championship
Fri., June 14 –2:00 pm to 8:00 pm
Sat., June 15 –8:00 am to 8:00 pm
Facebook/Events: World Turkey Calling Championship
Arthur R. Outlaw Mobile Convention Center
1 S Water St.
Mobile, AL 36602
Kenny Weiss, Jr., Mobile, AL is one of the current top 13 Grand National finalists in the Open Division. Kenny has won titles in several competitions (minimum of 27) from all bordering states plus Louisiana, South Carolina and Arkansas. He has also won 4 National championships in Yellville, AR.
Other fellow Alabamians in the current top 13 Grand National finalists who will be competing are Wayne Dozier (Grove Hill) and Craig Wolfe (Auburn).
