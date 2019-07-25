You're invited to a prayer and worship service for children and families starting a new school year. The service is coming up Sunday, July 28, 2019, at 6:00pm at Dauphin Way Baptist Church. The church is located at 3661 Dauphin Street, Mobile, AL.
Dr. Blake Newsom with Dauphin Way Baptist says, the goal is to spiritually prepare teachers, administration, students and parents for the start of a new school year. The service will include worship through music and prayer. Click on the video to learn more about the back-to-school service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.