Wounded Warrior Adventures is sponsoring those who have served to take part in a fun week of hunting an camaraderie.
You can help them, help those who have made so many sacrifices for us and our country.
You can do so by showing up to the Wounded Warrior Banquet/Auction on Saturday, February 1st at 6pm. The event will take place at the Chatom Community Center. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door.
Tickets include a great meal, entertainment, access to the auction and more!
Wounded Warrior Adventures
P.O. Box 18873 Co. Rd. 34
St. Stephens, AL
Facebook: Wounded Warrior Outdoor Adventures
St. Stephens Historical Park
2056 Jim Long Rd.
St. Stephens, AL 36569
Facebook: St. Stephens Historical Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.