Mission of Hope is celebrating 50 years of service. You can join them for a night of celebration featuring Evangelist and Motivational Speaker David Ring. Cottage Hill Worship will be leading you during '50 Years of Hope.' It is all taking place March 26, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. at Cottage Hill Baptist Church. For more information, visit them online.
The following of information was provided by Mission of Hope:
Mission of Hope Ministries is a Christ centered drug and alcohol residential recovery program. There is no cost to the individuals we help. They often see people at their most broken, feeling very alone and hopeless. But God. Through His love and mercy is restoring lives daily at Mission of Hope! Our mission statement is breaking chains of addiction through our Lord Jesus Christ because we know He is the ONLY way to freedom.
Mission of Hope Ministries is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year! We are kicking off this 50th with a night of celebration and worship and we wanted to invite you! Join us Friday, March 26 at 6:30 pm at Cottage Hill Baptist Church.
We are very excited to have Evangelist and Motivational Speaker, David Ring bringing a message that evening. Self-identified as the boy born dead, you will be captivated as he shares his story of God's love and faithfulness even when everything seems lost. As Bro. David says, "It's not over until God says it's over!" We will also have a time of recognition and most certainly and prayerfully a powerful time of testimony. We are blessed to have Cottage Hill Worship and our very own Mission of Hope Choir performing. God has blessed this ministry for 50 years and we want to celebrate His goodness! There is no cost to attend, however, we will be taking up a love offering at the close of service.
