Since the beginning of the spread of the coronavirus, and especially as people started practicing social distancing, Facebook says people have turned to the social media site to connect with and take action to help their communities.
Here's some information they shared with us on Studio10!
"They also know that often the people who are in the best position to help are those physically closest - neighbors in their community. We’ve seen people who are the most vulnerable or at the frontlines of the epidemic use Facebook to get help and support with urgent needs.
To make it as easy as possible for people to support one another, Facebook is launching Community Help, a destination for people to help their neighbors most impacted by COVID-19. There, people can request or offer help in their community, such as delivering groceries to elderly neighbors or volunteering to distribute food through local food banks and donate to fundraisers.
People can access Community Help (which is a part of the COVID-19 Information Center) at www.facebook.com/covidsupport."
