Put on your poodle skirt, bell-bottoms or go-go boots! The Gulf Shores Lions Club Charities is hosting a 50s and 60s Dance Party, benefiting local charities.
The party is Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Gulf Shores American Legion Hall. Don't forget to dress up from your favorite decade!
The event will have a dance party with a $500 first prize, a spaghetti dinner, music by Tammy Lynn Rose, and a cash bar.
Tickets are $20. You can buy them here.
