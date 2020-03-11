Justin Sims also known as “Mr. Mentor” released two interactive youth encouragement books “Young King Young King” and “Young Queen Young Queen” that are creating buzz across the state of Alabama.
Sims was inspired to write the children’s books from his personal interactions with the youth in the community and past mentorships. “I saw that there was a major need for identity, strength and clarity among our youth and wanted to create something that would help reinforce positive character traits and serves as a guide for Young Kings and Young Queens of all ages, “states Justin Sims. “The books are filled with positive seeds and affirmations that will stick with readers for life.”
With both books receiving 5-star rankings on Amazon, Goodreads and reviews pouring in from all over the country, Sims is happy to see that black children’s book are receiving some recognition but acknowledges that there is still work to be done. “Roughly 11% of book authors are African American in this country and less than 7% of those are black children’s book authors. That’s a number that is way too low. It is my hope to not just inspire our youth but also ensure that our voices are always heard.”
Young King Young King and Young Queen Young Queen are available for purchase amazon.com and on Sim’s website www.iammrmentor.co.
For all media inquiries such as interview requests with Justin Sims, please contact Jasmine Phillips at jmichelle.phillips@gmail.com or (662) 417-3859.
