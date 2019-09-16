Ladies, get happier! Harvest Church in Mobile is so excited to announce the Happy Girl Conference 2019. All the fun will take place on Friday night, September 20, 2019. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. for the ultimate kick-off party. The following Saturday morning, September 21, 2019, the morning will start at 8:30 a.m. with a sweet cereal bar. The conference for that day will begin at 9:00 a.m.
Adrienne Cooley joined Chelsey in the studio to talk about the conference just for the women! The guest speaker will be Lisa Young, a phenomenal woman who has changed lives with her husband in one of the largest churches in our county!
For more details and for registration, visit happyanyway.org and visit Harvest Church
