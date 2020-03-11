You are invited to join for the Hargrove Foundation’s third annual Downtown Get Down block party from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020 in Cathedral Square. Come out to downtown Mobile to enjoy live music, cold drinks, lawn games and access to food trucks and vendors including Yellowhammer Coffee, Will’s Farm Foods, and Frios popsicles! Proceeds will benefit various STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) organizations supported by the Hargrove Foundation in the community.
Tickets can be purchased in advance at this website for $10 and will then be available for $15 "at the door." Ticket purchase includes a complementary soda, water or beer of choice upon entry. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy live music by Jukebox Brass Band in the heart of downtown Mobile’s entertainment district. Children 12 and under will be admitted free of charge, and a kids’ zone with a bounce house and face painting will also be available.
Details include:
When: March 19, 2020
Where: Cathedral Square
Hours: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
