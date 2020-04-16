Chelsey cooked a delicious and easy Hashbrown Casserole in her kitchen!
Serves 4
Ingredients:
1 (2 pound) package of frozen hashbrown potatoes, thawed
1/2 cup butter softened
1 teaspoon of salt
1/2 teaspoon of black pepper
1/2 cup chopped onion
1 ( 10.75 ounce) can condensed cream of chicken soup
2 cups of shredded cheese
3/4 cup of water
1 pack of cream cheese
Directions:
Butter one 9x12 inch pan
Melt butter in sauce pan, add water, cream of chicken, onions let simmer for 5 minutes. Add cream cheese and stir until it is melted.
In the pan, add a layer of hashbrowns, a layer of sauce and a layer of shredded cheese. Continue until sauce is used.
Bake in the oven for 45 minutes
Enjoy!
