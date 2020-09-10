A brand new venue is in Mobile! Jim Hatcher, with Hatcher Farms, joined Chelsey on Studio10. Hatcher Farms is perfect for weddings, reunions and other big events. This can be used as an indoor and outdoor venue with stunning views, fireplaces and a beautiful indoor area.
Hatcher Farms is hosting a big fundraiser on September 13, 2020 for Officer March and Williams. Both officers are battling Kidney Cancer and continue to serve their communities with smiles and encouragement. The benefit starts at 11 a.m. and lasts until 5 p.m.
For more information about Hatcher Farms and the event, please visit them on Facebook.
Hatcher Farms Venue
10780 Jeff Hamilton Rd.
Mobile, Al. 36695
