Gulf Coast Ducks is gearing up for the spooky season! Haunted Ducks is back and better than ever. Kate Pearson and Kat Carraway joined Michael in the studio to talk about all the fun! Haunted Ducks runs through October 30, 2019 on Fridays and Saturdays 7:00 p.m., 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 a.m. Pumpkin Palooza is back! It will take place on October 5, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and admission is included with your duck ticket that day. To purchase your tickets, visit this website!
Haunted Ducks Tour is back!
