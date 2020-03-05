If you want whiter teeth in five minutes, Power Swabs is just what you need. Whiter teeth can help you look younger, healthier and more confident. If your teeth are yellowing due to coffee, red wine or smoking, Power Swabs can help you whiten your teeth in just minutes. By using Power Swabs, you can have an average of two shades whiter teeth in just 5 minutes, and six shades whiter in 7 days.
Unlike other systems, Power Swabs works on natural teeth as well as caps, crowns and veneers. On average, you can expect two shades whiter teeth after the first use. There is a special Studio10 offer! You can receive about 40% off with free ships and a free quick stick with your order. For more information, visit their website!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.