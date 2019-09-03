ADHD is failure of brain communication pathways of the left frontal lobe. Dr. Brown says he is often able to improve or correct these communication pathways using neurological exercises without medication, allowing the child or adult to regain normal to near normal function.
The ADHD patient can often return to a normal life routine without the side effects of ADHD medications. ADHD is one of the most common neurodevelopmental disorders of childhood. It is usually first diagnosed in childhood and often lasts into adulthood. Children with ADHD may have trouble paying attention, controlling impulsive behaviors (may act without thinking about what the result will be), or be overly active.
Signs and Symptoms
It is normal for children to have trouble focusing and behaving at one time or another. However, children with ADHD do not just grow out of these behaviors. The symptoms continue and can cause difficulty at school, at home, or with friends.
A child with ADHD might:
•daydream a lot
•forget or lose things a lot
•squirm or fidget
•talk too much
•make careless mistakes or take unnecessary risks
•have a hard time resisting temptation
•have trouble taking turns
•have difficulty getting along with others •
For more information contact:
Mind Performance Center
240 W Laurel Ave, Foley, AL 36535
251-597-8787
Website - https://www.mindperformancecenter.com/
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/TMSandBrainPerformanceCenter/
