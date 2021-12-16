Through its SHELL Health Services, AIDS Alabama South is putting itself at the forefront in the battle against this pandemic by making itself a one-stop clinic for HIV prevention and treatment. SHELL Health Services provides state-of-the-art HIV testing, STI/STD testing and treatment, PrEP, as well as HIV treatment. PrEP or (pre-exposure prophylaxis) is a once-daily pill that is 100% effective at preventing the body from contracting HIV.
Additionally, SHELL Health Services provides affirming and supportive healthcare to LGBTQ+ communities and people living with and affected by HIV and AIDS, regardless of their ability to pay.
SHELL Health hours:
Monday, 9:00 -4:00 p.m.
Tuesday, 12:00 – 7:00 p.m.
Wednesday, 9:00 -4:00 p.m.
Thursday, 9:00 -4:00 p.m.
Friday, 9:00 -4:00 p.m.
SHELL Health / AIDS Alabama South
shellhealth.org / aidsalabamasouth.org
4321 Downtowner Loop N, Mobile, AL 36609
