AIDS Alabama South, LLC (AALS) in Mobile, AL is the only AIDS Service Organization between New Orleans, Louisiana and Pensacola, Florida and north to Montgomery, Alabama. AALS covers a twelve county catchment area covering 12,545 square miles of Southwest Alabama and provides an array of life-sustaining services to persons living with HIV. The number of active clients currently served is 327, with 2,791+ prevalent cases of HIV in our service area who are eligible to potentially request services.
Through AIDS Alabama South, HIV-positive individuals and families have access to direct transportation services for medically necessary healthcare and dental appointments, housing assistance (long term, short term, permanent and transition), emergency financial assistance for utilities, medication and insurance copays, case management services, linkage to healthcare, oral health care assistance, food and hygiene items, mental health telemedicine therapy, support groups, quality age-appropriate prevention education programs, confidential HIV, Hepatitis C, and STI testing, consumer advocacy training, gas vouchers and bus passes for medically necessary appointments.
HIV-positive consumers seeking services from AALS are supported by licensed social workers on an on-going basis for case management and life sustaining supportive services. Concurrent with service provision, the case managers help consumers create a plan for independence, stability, and economic self-sufficiency.
AIDS Alabama South
4321 Downtowner Loop N
Mobile, AL 36609
251-471-5277
