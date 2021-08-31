Chance Shaw joined us on Studio10 from AIDSAlabama South to talk about their at-home HIV test kits and their expansion into Baldwin County.
AIDS Alabama South is dedicated to eliminating new HIV infections and improving the health and well-being of people living with HIV through inclusive and empowering support services and HIV prevention education.
AIDS Alabama South is the only AIDS Service Organization providing essential life-sustaining services to those we serve across 12 counties (Mobile, Escambia, Baldwin, Butler, Clarke, Choctaw, Conecuh, Wilcox, Marengo, Monroe, Covington, and Washington) and 12,545 square miles of Southwest Alabama.
When someone comes into AIDS Alabama South for testing and care, they can rest assured that they will be treated with dignity, respect, and above all compassion. We help anyone in need of care, and we do not discriminate.
We are passionate about health equity and believe everyone in our community deserves high-quality healthcare.
AIDS Alabama South & Shell Health Services
Located at:
4321 Downtowner Loop N
Mobile, AL 36609
Clinic and Testing Hours are:
Monday 9-4
Tuesday 12-8
Wednesday 9-4
Thursday 9-4
Friday 9-4.
