The Alabama Genomic Health Initiative Enrollment Days at Infirmary Health
UAB — Alabama’s leading provider of genomic and precision medicine — has launched the Alabama Genomic Health Initiative (AGHI) in partnership with the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology.
The statewide effort is being funded with a $2 million award in the first year, with additional funding expected during the five-year project. With the goal of obtaining genetic information from 10,000 Alabamians, the AGHI is one of the most ambitious single-state initiatives of its kind ever undertaken. The program launched in spring 2017 in Birmingham and Huntsville, and recruitment will gradually be expanded to the entire state.
Infirmary Health will be hosting Alabama Genomic Health Initiative Enrollment Days on Tuesday, October 22 through Thursday, October 24 at five different Infirmary Health locations. Schedule your free appointment today at https://pickatime.com/AGHI.
Enrollment Days at Infirmary Health | 9:00-2:30
Tuesday, October 22
-ProHealth Fitness Center: Bounce Back Room
-North Baldwin Fitness Center: Break Room
Wednesday, October 23
-ProHealth Fitness Center: Conference Room
-Thomas Hospital Fitness Center: Seminar Room
Thursday, October 24
-Diagnostic & Medical Clinic – Northside: 3rd Floor, Conference Room
-Infirmary Eastern Shore: Fourth Floor, Classroom A
To learn more about the Alabama Genomic Health Inititaive, visit aghi.org
