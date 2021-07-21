"All of Us" research program with USA Health is inviting people to help build one of the most diverse health databases in history. Researchers hope that one day this will be a tool to help prevent and treat disease.
Jillian Bowers and John Bouie joined Jiani on Studio10 with more information. If you would like to learn more about "All of Us" please visit this website. More information about USA Health can be found here.
USA Center for Healthy Communities is the lead entity within the University for coordinating community education, research, public service, and health activities to eliminate health disparities, foster access to healthcare for underserved populations, and enhance the capacity of individuals to better participate in decision making about their health.
The All of Us Research Program is a historic effort to gather health data from one million or more people living in the United States to accelerate research that may improve health.
Anyone 19 years of age or older can join All of Us through the website joinallofus.org or by downloading the All of Us Research Program app from the Apple App Store or Google Play. Create a user name and password to create your online account; complete general consent to participate; acknowledge genetic return of results consent; and complete 3 surveys online and then schedule an appointment (251-471-7708) to come in to one of our enrollment locations.
All of Us Research Program Participant Enrollment Sites – Enrollment is by appointment only; M-F; 8 am- 2:30 pm
