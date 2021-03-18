Good Feet District Manager Rick O’dneal joined us on Studio10 to talk about the benefits of Good Feet arch supports and how they may help relieve Hip, Knee & Back Pain ,offering Comfort, Balance and Support.
•America’s Arch Support Experts
•Personally-fitted arch supports and orthotics designed to relieve foot, heel, knee, hip and back pain often caused by foot-related problems like plantar fasciitis
•Try them yourself with a free fitting and test walk
•Stop by or make an appointment
The Good Feet Store
3691 Airport Blvd #A
Mobile, AL 36088
251-304-8181
"Our customers’ and associates’ health and well-being are our top priority. Therefore, Good Feet has instituted a number of increased safety measures and operational changes." - Good Feet
