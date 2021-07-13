We met up with Doctor Clinton Howard at The Orthopaedic Group to discuss an issue facing many people... back pain. Back pain is a wide ranging symptom that can be caused by a number of different things. In this segment, Dr. Howard gives some good information about what to look for and when you should speak with a physician about possible treatment options.
Dr. Howard graduated from The University of Alabama with a bachelor’s degree in biology and received his medical degree from the University of South Alabama College of Medicine. He completed his residency in orthopaedic surgery at the University of South Alabama, following which, he completed fellowship training in spine surgery at the Foundation for Orthopaedic and Athletic-Related Research at Baylor College of Medicine and The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center.
Dr. Howard specializes in spinal deformity with interests in oncology and reconstruction of the cervical thoracic and lumbar spine and is board-certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery.
Dr. Howard enjoys playing golf and spending time with his family.
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Howard, call (251) 450-2746 or request an appointment online.
