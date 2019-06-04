USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute is celebrating Cancer Survivors Week with a number of events. Click on the link to learn more and check out the details below:

Cancer Survivors Resource Fair

Wednesday, June 5

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute

1660 Springhill Avenue

Mobile

Hope Wellness Yoga

Thursday, June 6

(9 a.m. class sold out)

11 a.m.-noon

USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute

1660 Springhill Avenue

Mobile

Cancer Survivors Community Day

Saturday, June 8

10 am – noon

USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute

1660 Springhill Avenue

Mobile

The free community day will feature family-friendly activities including music, food, a dunking booth, photo booth, face painting and inflatables. Survivors are invited to meet the scientists who conduct cancer research at MCI. Please register at survivorsweek.eventbrite.com or find our event by searching for @mitchellcancer on Facebook. For more information, call 251-445-9802.

All content © 2019, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.