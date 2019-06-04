USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute is celebrating Cancer Survivors Week with a number of events. Click on the link to learn more and check out the details below:
Cancer Survivors Resource Fair
Wednesday, June 5
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute
1660 Springhill Avenue
Mobile
Hope Wellness Yoga
Thursday, June 6
(9 a.m. class sold out)
11 a.m.-noon
USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute
1660 Springhill Avenue
Mobile
Cancer Survivors Community Day
Saturday, June 8
10 am – noon
USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute
1660 Springhill Avenue
Mobile
The free community day will feature family-friendly activities including music, food, a dunking booth, photo booth, face painting and inflatables. Survivors are invited to meet the scientists who conduct cancer research at MCI. Please register at survivorsweek.eventbrite.com or find our event by searching for @mitchellcancer on Facebook. For more information, call 251-445-9802.
