Opening 2020 in Mobile: Carillon Oaks Memory Care. Memory care—just for her.
Introducing the area’s first assisted-living community exclusively for women’s memory care needs. Located minutes from downtown Mobile, Springhill and west Mobile, Carillon Oaks’ location preserves area residents’ fond memories of life lived conveniently near town—but surrounded by the quiet of countryside.
Studio10's Joe Emer met up with Co-founders Jerry Lathan and Stuart Coleman to talk about this exciting new facility.
Carillon Oaks
5461 Kooiman Rd, Theodore, AL 36582 –Mobile
(251) 287-6300 Mobile, AL
91 Willoughby St, Heflin, AL 36264 –Heflin
(256) 297-3801 Heflin, AL
