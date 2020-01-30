Carillon Oaks is Mobile's only memory care exclusively for women. Co-Owner Stuart Coleman joined us on Studio10 to discuss what they have to offer.
During the interview he describes how Carillon Oaks is different from other communities, their benefits, location, amenities and more.
He also discusses their Rate Lock for Life Founder’s Circle... which allows residents to lock in a below market rate and keep that rate locked for life.
For more information, click on the video link or follow the web link below:
Carillon Oaks Mobile
5461 Kooiman Rd
Mobile 36582
251-287-6300
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.