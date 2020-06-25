Adults over the age of 65 are considered to be the most vulnerable population for COVID so even if your state is moving along in the reopening process and you’re returning to normal daily activities you still want to take extra precautions if you’re with someone in this high risk category.
Click on the video link to learn some important tips about how to stay safe while visiting loved ones.
Maura Horton, CEO of MagnaReady and “The Care Coach”
Instagram @carecoachadvice
