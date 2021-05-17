Look and feel your best with our friends at Profile by Sanford. Chelsey spoke with Coach Bo Lackey about what the initial coaching session looks like. Profile by Sanford makes a personalized plan to help you reach your health goals.
You can start today for only $69 a month. To sign up and learn more information, visit Profile by Sanford online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.