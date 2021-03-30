March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and VIVA Health wants to make sure you are informed. Chelsey spoke with Dr. Tara Bryant who is the Chief Medical Officer at VIVA Health about Colorectal Cancer and how you can be aware. Colorectal Cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States for both men and women. If caught early, many colorectal cancers can be prevented. For more information about VIVA Health, visit this website. If you would like to learn more information on Colorectal Cancer and when you should get screened, visit American Cancer Society online at www.cancer.org.
Viva Health
Address: 3071 Dauphin St, Mobile, AL 36606
Phone: (251) 380-2222
