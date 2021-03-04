Daphne Fit Body Forever did research on their own about the COVID-19 vaccine and they want to share it with you! Chelsey spoke with Steven Hadley about their free digital book. He says that this information could help you if you are 55 and over and looking to get vaccinated!
For more information, to sign up, and to download their free book "COVID-19 Vaccine Guide" visit them online!
