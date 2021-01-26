Do you have questions about the COVID-19 Vaccine? Chelsey spoke with Dr. Tara Bryant, Chief Medical Officer at VIVIA Health, to answer frequently asked questions. You can find answered questions below from VIVIA Health:
Will seniors be first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine once it’s more widely available?
The Alabama Department of Public Health says that healthcare workers, first responders, and nursing home workers and residents will be vaccinated first. After that, people who are at high risk, such as those who are age 75 and older, and certain essential workers will be next.
What about family members or caregivers for seniors?
We haven’t been given information on where people who are caring for seniors at home will fall on the list. It is definitely important that those people remain healthy and get the vaccine as soon as it’s made available to them.
Is there a difference between the vaccine that will be given to seniors and the one given to the general public?
At this point, no, they are the same. However, the FDA is considering whether people ages 18-55 can receive two half doses of the Moderna vaccine and still achieve the same level of immunity. We will have to wait and see.
Does the vaccine require one or two doses?
Currently, the FDA-approved COVID vaccines — by Moderna and Pfizer — require two doses for full effect. If you get a vaccine that requires two doses, you must get the 2nd dose within 3-4 weeks of the 1st dose. The exact number of days between doses will depend on which brand of vaccine you get. It is especially important to get the 2nd dose of the same brand of vaccine within the required timeframe. Other vaccines in development but not yet approved by the FDA require only a single dose.
How will you know which dose you received?
You will get a card showing the date your next dose is due and the brand of vaccine you received. Be sure to keep that card to show to your doctor or pharmacist so you know when to get your 2nd dose. Also, make sure to write that date down on your calendar.
Where can you go to get your COVID-19 vaccination?
Right now, only health care workers and those living in nursing homes are able to get the vaccine. Once the vaccine becomes more available generally, you will be able to get it at some pharmacies, the Health Department, some hospitals, or some doctors’ offices. A website will be available at vaccinefinder.org/find-vaccine to help you find a location near you.
How much does the COVID-19 vaccine cost?
For people with Medicare, the vaccine and the cost of giving you the shot will be covered at no cost to you. The vaccine is provided by the federal government. Original Medicare is paying the vaccine administration fees for everyone with Medicare in 2020 and 2021. For those with private insurance, the federal government will pay for the vaccine, and their insurance company will pay the cost of administration. Even those without insurance should be able to get vaccinated without paying anything from their own pockets.
What are the common side effects to expect after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine?
The side effects after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine are very similar to what is experienced after receiving a flu vaccine. Some of the common, mild side effects include pain at the injection site, low grade fever, tiredness, and/or headache. These side effects usually go away within 24 hours after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. CDC.gov is a great resource for the latest information on side effects.
For more information, visit them online!
Address: 3071 Dauphin St, Mobile, AL 36606
