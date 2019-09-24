Dr. Adrian Divitorrio with the Diagnostic and Medical Clinic with Infirmary Health joined us on Studio10 to talk about the dangers of vaping.
He address three main talking points:
1) Vaping/electronic nicotine delivery devices/epidemiology
2) How vaping may be causing lung injury, vascular injury
3) What we can do to curtail this and what people need to konw.
Click on the link to hear more in his live interview.
If you have any questions:
Diganostic and Medical Clinic
1700 Springhill Ave
Mobile, AL 36604
251-435-1200
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.