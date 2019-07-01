Dementia is an overall term for diseases and conditions characterized by a decline in memory or other thinking skills that affects a person’s ability to perform everyday activities.
Dementia is caused by damage to neuron connections in the brain. As a result of the damage, neurons can no longer function normally and may die. This, in turn, can lead to changes in one’s memory, behavior and ability to think clearly. In Alzheimer’s disease, the damage to and death of neurons eventually impair one’s ability to carry out basic bodily functions such as walking and swallowing. People in the final stages of the disease are bed-bound and require around-the-clock care. Alzheimer’s disease is ultimately fatal if not treated soon enough. Dr. Brown has helped dementia patients return to normal life without medication by combining :
•Brain Pathway Therapies
•Bredesen's RECODE Dementia Reversal Protocol
•Total Brain Rehabilitation
•Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (DTMS)
Dr. Brown has helped patients return from a memory time span of just a few minutes, to normal life functionality.
Mind Performance Center
240 W Laurel Ave, Foley, AL 36535
Phone – 251/597-8787
Website - https://www.mindperformancecenter.com/
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/TMSandBrainPerformanceCenter/
