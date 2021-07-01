Elbow, hand and wrist specialist Dr. Colin Swigler joined us on Studio10 to talk about the type of issues he's been seeing in patients over the last year.
From carpal tunnel to folks too quickly resuming their physical routines, the pandemic has caused a rise in these types of issues.
Click on the link to learn more!
About Dr. Swigler
Elbow, Hand & Wrist Specialist
Dr. Swigler received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida followed by his medical degree from the Florida State University College of Medicine. Subsequently, he completed his residency in orthopaedic surgery at the University of Tennessee – Campbell Clinic Department of Orthopaedic Surgery. His advanced fellowship training in hand and upper extremity surgery was completed at the University of Florida Health College of Medicine – Shand’s Hospital. Dr. Swigler’s practice focuses on operative and nonoperative treatment of adult and pediatric upper extremity problems. While he is not seeing patients, Dr. Swigler enjoys being outdoors, hiking, camping, and everything in/on salt water. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Swigler, call (251) 450-2746 or request an appointment online.
The Orthopaedic Group, P. C.
6144 Airport Boulevard
Mobile, AL 36608
(251) 476-5050
