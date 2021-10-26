Enroll Alabama, a program of AIDS Alabama South, has been a federally-funded Navigator grantee since the inaugural class of recipients since 2013. Staff and volunteers are charged with helping enroll Alabamians in the Insurance Marketplace and other types of insurance and educating our community about the Affordable Care Act. Enroll Alabama assist many people in getting good quality health insurance through Healthcare.gov across the state like in Mobile Birmingham, Auburn/Opelika, Anniston Huntsville and also the surrounding cities and counties in the state of Alabama.
Open Enrollment Season for new and old enrollees to get in health coverage starts Nov. 1- 2021 Jan 15, 2022.
AIDS Alabama South / Enroll Alabama (Mobile)
4321 Downtowner Loop N
Mobile, AL 36609
251-471-5277
Enroll Alabama (Mobile)
4321 Downtowner Loop N
Mobile, AL 36609
251-471-5277 ext. 6110
