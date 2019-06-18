There's a new option for eye care and eye wear on the Gulf Coast! Michael Bender, the CEO of Eyemart Express, joined us on Studio10 to share the exciting announcement.
Eyemart Express is opening a new location in Destin! The store will be Eyemart's 200th location and their first in Destin. The new locations is at 16055 Emerald Coast Parkway. Head on out today (June 18th) for the Grand Opening celebration until 4pm. There will be lots of prizes and giveaways.
One of the things that make Eyemart super special is their onsite labs. That means that 90 percent of glasses can be delivered the same day, some in 30 minutes or less!
To learn more about Eyemart Express and their new location click on the video link. You can also visit: eyemartexpress.com or call 850-308-5710.
