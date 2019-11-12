Cold and Flu Season is here! We met up with Dr. Mary Wells at Infirmary Pediatrics to discuss signs, symptoms, flu shots and what parents need to know. Click on the video link to learn more!
INFIRMARY PEDIATRICS - OUR PHYSICIANS:
James B. Harrell, M.D.
Debra E. Gardner, M.D.
Mary S. Wells, M.D.
Nina S. Ford-Johnson, M.D.
Open Monday thru Friday 7:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
•Same day appointments and lunch time appointments
•Walk-in hours from 8-9 a.m.; established sick patients ONLY
•$20 sports physicals
•Clinic doors open at 7:30 a.m.; first appointments are at 8 a.m.
INFIRMARY PEDIATRICS
4013 Airport Blvd., Ste. C
Mobile, AL 36608
251-435-KIDS (5437)
Fax: 251-435-6744
https://www.infirmaryhealth.org/affiliates/pediatric-and-adolescent
