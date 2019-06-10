Join Fox10 and Franklin Primary Health Center for a FREE men's health check-up.

Screenings include:

Prostate

Cholesterol

Blood Pressure

Glucose

Dental

B.M.I.

The event is set for Thursday, June 13th from 8am to 11:30am at:

Charles White Family Health Center

990 Cody Rd. N.

Mobile

Loxley Family Medical Center

1083 East Relham Dr.

Loxley

Fox10 Studios

1501 Satchel Paige Dr.

Mobile

Available to the first 100 men at each location. Screenings offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

https://franklinprimary.org

