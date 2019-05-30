One in five Americans will develop skin cancer in the course of a lifetime. Early detection could save your life.
That's why FOX 10 is teaming up with Infirmary Cancer Center for free skin cancer screenings at three locations.
"Spot Check" is being offered Friday, May 31, 2019, from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. The free screenings are available for the first 100 people at each location. Call 251-435-3914 for more information.
Here are the 3 locations:
- FOX10 News Studios
- 1501 Satchel Paige Drive
- Mobile
- Thomas Fitness Center
- 212 Hospital Drive, Suite A
- Fairhope
- North Baldwin Fitness Center
- 2115 Hand Avenue
- Bay Minette
