Chase Moye, Owner/Manual Therapist/Corrective Exercise Specialist, from Health Fix joined us on Studio10 to talk about all the things they have to offer.
Here's some information they provided:
At Health Fix we offer a unique solution to managing soft tissue injuries and pain through hands-on manual therapies and corrective exercise. We offer services such as Active Release Technique (ART), myofascial cupping, kinesiology taping, stretching, movement screening, and rehabilitative and corrective exercise. Soft tissue injuries and pain might include things such as pulled or strained muscles, headaches, neck pain, frozen shoulder, rotator cuff injury, tennis/golfer’s elbow, carpal tunnel, back pain, SI joint injury, sciatica, hip pain, runner’s knee, IT Band syndrome, sprained ankles, and plantar fasciitis.
We are also excited to now offer full spectrum infrared sauna therapy. Full spectrum infrared can help with immune support, weight loss, anxiety/depression, circulation, blood pressure, chronic pain syndromes, and detoxification.
Contact Information:
We are located in Saraland at 311 Shelton Beach Road, Unit I.
Phone: 251-300-8276
Email: HealthFixAL@gmail.com
FaceBook: Health Fix Saraland (@HealthFixAL)
Instagram: healthfix_saraland (@HealthFixAL)
Website: HealthFixAL.com
Even though our primary role at Health Fix is helping to manage soft tissue injuries and pain, we are excited to offer the infrared sauna for its immune supporting benefits. This is especially important as we overcome the COVID-19 pandemic. It is of the utmost importance for people to work towards a stronger immune system, and infrared therapy in our Sunlighten Full Spectrum Infrared Sauna can be a big part of building a more resilient immune system through raising core temperature and activating the body’s immune response.
