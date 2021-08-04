We continue our Healthy Living segments with USA Health. Dr. Peter Rippey joined Michael and Chelsey on Studio10 with information on avoiding heat-related illnesses during the summer. He also gave advice to athletes on ways to stay safe during fall sports.
If you’d like to make an appointment with Dr. Rippey, call the Department of Family Medicine at (251) 434-3475. The clinic is located on the second floor of the Strada Patient Care Center in Mobile.
USA Health is a system of hospitals, clinics and physician offices that provides state-of-the-art healthcare powered by academic medicine. They have multiple locations throughout Mobile and Baldwin counties. Visit their website for more information.
