Start your health journey today with Profile by Sanford. Chelsey visited their Mobile location to speak with Coach Bo Lackey. He has health tips that can help you during your journey. Coach Bo says a healthy lifestyle includes hydration, lean recipes, and activities to keep you going.
Profile by Sanford can help you reach your health goals today. Take advantage of their $69 a month special while it lasts. For more information and to make your own Profile Plan, visit their website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.