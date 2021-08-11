The following information was provided by USA Health Industrial Medicine:
At USA Health Industrial Medicine, we specialize in workers’ compensation evaluation, treatment, physical exams, and medical surveillance. Our expert team is ready to meet the needs of employers large and small. We provide acute care services for work-related injuries and preventive care for illnesses.
We are here to help employers through the entire process and coordinate your company’s comprehensive industrial medicine safety plan.
Industrial medicine focuses on the well-being and productivity of workers. Our practitioners address the prevention and management of worker’s compensation related injuries, illness, and disability. We also perform pre-employment evaluations and testing to meet the growing needs of employers in our area.
Dr. Longmire is a veteran of the United States Army as a physician in the Medical Corps and an armor officer. He has an extensive background in primary care, occupational health, and preventive medicine. He is a proven leader with a strong focus on improving health in the workplace, increasing workplace safety, reducing disability, and decreasing ergonomic hazards through research and application of analytical sciences such as mathematics, epidemiology, and biostatistics.
USA Health Industrial Medicine
1976 Michigan Avenue
Mobile, AL 36615
Phone: (251) 660-5910
Website: https://www.southindustrial.com/
