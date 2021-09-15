We continue our Healthy Living segments with USA Health. Chelsey spoke to Dr. Irman about childhood cancer awareness. September is childhood cancer awareness month and Dr. Irman says USA Health has seen improved outcomes in recent years for young patients with cancer.
Clinical trials are offered at USA Health Children's & Women's Hospital for pediatric patients. A private outdoor bell ringing ceremony is planned for this month to honor children who have completed treatments. For more information, visit USA Health online.
