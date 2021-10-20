USA Health is transforming medicine along the Gulf Coast to care for the unique needs of our community. Our team of doctors, advanced care providers, nurses, therapists and researchers provide the region’s most advanced multiple facilities, including Children’s & Women’s Hospital, the Mitchell Cancer Institute, University Hospital and the Strada Patient Care Center.
Spencer Liles, M.D., F.A.C.S. is a board-certified surgical oncologist at USA Health and associate professor of surgery at the USA College of Medicine. He joined Chelsey on Studio10 with details about breast cancer and what you should know about it.
For more information, visit their website.
To make an appointment with surgical oncologist Spencer Liles, M.D., call 251-660-5763.
