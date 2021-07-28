Kimberly Donnellan, Facial Plastic Surgeon/ENT Surgeon joined Chelsey on Studio10 to talk about an upcoming event and important health information. USA Health Facial Plastic Surgery is hosting a Girls Night Out Event. This event will feature one-day-only specials on August 26, 2021 at 2:00 - 7:00 p.m.
If you are interested in attending, please call (251) 341-4094 to RSVP.
Dr. Donnellan, who is double board-certified in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery and otolaryngology- head and neck surgery, has special interests in skin cancer reconstruction, laser resurfacing, facelifts, neck lifts, eyelid surgery and rhinoplasty. She says it is very important to monitor your skin as skin cancer cases on the head and neck continue to rise across the country.
Call (251) 341-4094 for more information or to make an appointment. Follow their social media pages for information on specials and discounts.
Location: 2505 Old Shell Road Mobile, Alabama 36607
Phone: (251) 660-6400
Website: https://www.usahealthsystem.com/providers/kimberly-donnellan
Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/dr.donnellan
